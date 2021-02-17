Coronavirus Greece: 755 new cases, 313 intubated, 13 deaths
The Greek authorities announced today 755 new cases of coronavirus in Greece. The total number of cases is 174659 (daily change + 0.4%), of which 51.8% are men.
Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 52 are considered related to travel from abroad and 1558 are related to an already known case.
The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 13, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6194 deaths have been recorded. 95.6% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 313 (67.7% men). Their median age is 70 years, 86.9% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1246 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
The new admissions of Covid-19 patients in the hospitals are 211 (daily change + 11.05%). The average admission of the last seven days is 223 patients.
You may be interested
The megalithic mystery of the Greek Dragon Houses (photos)Panos - Feb 17, 2021
Mt. Olympus, the Peloponnesian War, Pericles, Athens, and, of course, the Parthenon. When one considers ancient Greece, these are only…
Turkey moves from verbal to active provocations with research vessel “Cesme” in the AegeanPanos - Feb 17, 2021
Just 24 hours after the delusional verbal attacks of Tayyip Erdogan on Kyriakos Mitsotakis with the false argument that Athens “does not know its…
Greek PM Mitsotakis to Bloomberg on tourism, Europe vaccine distributionPanos - Feb 17, 2021
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed in an interview the outlook for tourism in Greece, Europe’s vaccine distribution, plans to repay…
Leave a Comment