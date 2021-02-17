Coronavirus Greece: 755 new cases, 313 intubated, 13 deaths

The Greek authorities announced today 755 new cases of coronavirus in Greece. The total number of cases is 174659 (daily change + 0.4%), of which 51.8% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 52 are considered related to travel from abroad and 1558 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 13, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6194 deaths have been recorded. 95.6% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 313 (67.7% men). Their median age is 70 years, 86.9% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1246 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The new admissions of Covid-19 patients in the hospitals are 211 (daily change + 11.05%). The average admission of the last seven days is 223 patients.