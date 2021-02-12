Greek politician in final 4 candidates for OECD secretary-general position
Anna Diamantopoulou, Greece’s candidate for the position of the new secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), is among the four finalists for the position after passing the third round of the evaluation for the selection of the organization’s new chief, ANA reports.
The whole process for the selection of the next OECD secretary-general will have been completed by March 5, 2021.
