Fox Announces New Comedy Set in Ancient Greece

Fox Entertainment recently announced its development of an animated comedy series set in ancient Greece, slated to be released in the Spring of 2022.

The series, which Michael Thorn, the president of Fox Entertainment calls an “incredibly irreverent family comedy,” will feature a cast of mortals, gods, and mythic monsters gallivanting all around the ancient Greek world.

Dan Harmon, an award-winning comedian, writer, and producer, is reportedly heading the ambitious project.

Harmon is the co-creator of the Emmy-award winning animated comedy “Rick and Morty,” which features the adventures of Rick, a gruff mad scientist, and his hapless grandson Morty, as they travel throughout space and time.

The smash hit, known for its clever writing, unique perspective, and coarse yet clever humor, boasts a dedicated fan base numbering in the millions.

The new show, which is currently casting voice actors, will focus on an ancient Greek family as they try to “run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other,” and includes many references to ancient Greek myth and culture, while remaining relevant to contemporary culture.

Source: greekreporter.com