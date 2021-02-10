Pope Francis appoints first woman as an undersecretary to the Synod of Bishops
The Pope has appointed a woman as an undersecretary to the Synod of Bishops for the first time.
Sister Nathalie Becquart, who is from France, will have voting rights in the body, which advises the pontiff and debates some of the most controversial issues in the Roman Catholic Church.
Ms Becquart has worked with the synod as a consultant since 2019.
The body’s secretary-general, Cardinal Mario Grech, said the appointment showed that “a door has opened”.
He noted that the decision reflects the Pope’s desire “for a greater participation of women in the process of discernment and decision-making in the church”.
source bbc.com
You may be interested
PM Mitsotakis interview (video)makis - Feb 10, 2021
Kyriakos Mitsotakis gave an interview to the main news bulletin of SKAI and Alexis Papachelas, one day after his televised…
Expedia: 1 in 2 travelers optimistic about taking a trip in next 12 monthsPanos - Feb 10, 2021
One in two travelers feels optimistic, comfortable or even excited, about taking a trip in the next 12 months, according…
A 100-year-old ex-Nazi charged as accessory in 3,000+ murdersPanos - Feb 10, 2021
A 100-year-old German man stands accused for his role as a guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp. More than 100,000…
Leave a Comment