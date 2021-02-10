PM Mitsotakis interview (video)
Kyriakos Mitsotakis gave an interview to the main news bulletin of SKAI and Alexis Papachelas, one day after his televised message and the announcement of the tough lockdown for the region of Attica.
The prime minister began his remarks with the pandemic crisis. He stressed that, despite the lockdown in Attica, the vaccine is pointing to the end of the tunnel and asked the citizens to continue the effort.
“The pandemic tends to get out of control very quickly. We took the measures quickly so that the situation would not get out of our control. We said we would not risk our lives. Greece is still in a much better position than other European countries. I hope this new situation is short-lived, but I have to say that we are not just seeing the end of the tunnel, but the end of the tunnel.”
“It is not possible to have a police officer for every citizen. We know there has been abuse in the use of messages. We know how to do targeted checks. We know how to do workplace checks. If the percentages are not observed, fines must be imposed. We know that there is fatigue.”
