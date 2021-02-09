Visit Greece’s own exotic Bali beach!
Many parts of of Greece can easily be compared to the most exotic destinations around the world. In fact, in some cases they aven have the same names as their far-off destinations. Did you know, for example, that Greece has its own beautiful exotic Bali? Itcan be found in Crete, and more specifically in Rethymnon.
The exotic Bali of Greece in Rethymnon
It is the most popular resort in Rethymon, which is no surprise given its golden sand, blue waters, green trees and organised beaches.
It is truly like you are magically transported to exotic Bali in a corner of Crete. Once you arrive you can choose between four beaches as Bali is a fairly large area about 40 minutes away from the city of Rethymnon.
“Honey” (which actually the meaning of the word Bali) caters to all tastes. You can just go and relax reading your book and then take a dip in the crystal clear waters. Or you can take the family and let the kids play in the sand. If you are more active, you can indulge in water sports since it is also has the more sporty covered. One of the beaches also has pebbles for those who do not prefer sand.
On top of that, all the beaches are always calm as Bali Bay is protected from the winds.
You may be interested
Inoculation appointments for citizens aged 60-64, 75-79 open on Wednesday, FridayPanos - Feb 10, 2021
The online platform for booking vaccination appointments against Covid-19 for citizens aged 60-64 will open on Wednesday February 10, said…
Mitsotakis: New total lockdown from Thursday until February 28 (video)makis - Feb 09, 2021
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is addressing in a televised message the citizens about the pandemic and the measures for the…
Anastasiadis – Mitsotakis statements: The solution to the Cyprus problem should not deviate from the UN resolutionsPanos - Feb 09, 2021
The Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis made joint statements at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.…
Leave a Comment