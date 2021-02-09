LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Open-air food markets open on weekend in Athens and Thessaloniki

9 February 2021
Open-air food markets will open in Greece next weekend in Athens and Thessaloniki in order to avoid overcrowding in the supermarkets which will also be open and will close at five in the afternoon.

The deputy government spokesperson, Aristotelia Peloni, made the announcement during Monday’s press briefing while adding that the government was assessing the data to reach a decision on the proposed ‘cutter’ for SMS (a time limitation for movement vis texts messages).

The spokeswoman alluded to the epidemiological situation, saying that “despite additional restrictive measures, last week the epidemiological burden remained high in the ‘red’ areas and increased significantly in several others. A general increase in cases was observed in Attica, where the situation raised concerns. An increase in cases was also observed in the Municipality of Thessaloniki and in Halkidiki. It was thus decided – following a recommendation of the Infectious Diseases Committee – to take additional measures in these areas, which are already being implemented.

