Mitsotakis: New total lockdown from Thursday until February 28 (video)

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is addressing in a televised message the citizens about the pandemic and the measures for the protection of Public Health.

The Prime Minister is expected to announce the implementation of a harsh lockdown in Attica, following the suggestion of the committee of experts which met extraordinarily after the noon meeting at the Maximos Palace.

“A while ago I was informed about the suggestion of our committee of experts. I personally wanted to announce the decision on the new measures and explain the reasons that led us to them.

Almost a year has passed since the outbreak of the pandemic. Greece, along with a handful of European northern countries, has so far effectively resisted the third wave of the coronavirus. This is stated by the official European data that bring the country in 23rd place in losses between the EU 27. But it is also confirmed by the complex indicators monitored by our Scientific Committee”, the PM said among other things.

“From the day after tomorrow on Thursday, and until February 28 there will be increased restrictive measures in Attica. This means that all forms of retail are closed and from now on all levels of education will operate remotely. Except for the special needs schools, which will be continued with a physical presence. The new measures will be further specified tomorrow by those in charge.”