LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Google data: Greece third most popular destination for Americans in 2021

8 February 2021
14 Views

Greece is the third most popular destination for Americans in 2021, based on Google data.

The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the places Americans can travel to this summer but many are putting their increased downtime to good use by looking ahead to next year’s vacation.

Luxury travel company Kuoni recently analyzed Google search data for April 2020 to establish the average monthly search volume in the United States for the terms “[destination] 2021” and “[destination] holiday 2021” for hundreds of the world’s most popular destinations.

Kuoni notes that like the rest of Europe, Greece remains off-limits to Americans. Still, the Mediterranean destination beloved for its unparalleled history and culture and popular islands is one of the most coveted places on the planet based on search data from U.S. travelers.

Source: Tornos

You may be interested

Where Europeans wash their hands after using the Toilet (infographic)
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Where Europeans wash their hands after using the Toilet (infographic)

Panos - Feb 08, 2021

As Europe has entered the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and countries are bracing to deal with the outbreak many simple, everyday habits…

Egypt announces first major archeological discovery of 2021
WORLD
shares22 views
WORLD
shares22 views

Egypt announces first major archeological discovery of 2021

Panos - Feb 08, 2021

Egypt recently uncovered a significant archaeological discovery that sheds light on secrets in the Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo and on the…

Biden extends ban on Turkey buying F-35 stealth fighter
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Biden extends ban on Turkey buying F-35 stealth fighter

Panos - Feb 08, 2021

The Biden administration will not lift the Trump administration’s ban on Turkey buying F-35 stealth fighters, a punishment for Ankara’s 2019 purchase…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Where Europeans wash their hands after using the Toilet (infographic)
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Where Europeans wash their hands after using the Toilet (infographic)

Panos - Feb 08, 2021

As Europe has entered the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and countries are bracing to deal with the outbreak many simple, everyday habits linked to personal hygiene can be extremely…

Egypt announces first major archeological discovery of 2021
WORLD
shares22 views
WORLD
shares22 views

Egypt announces first major archeological discovery of 2021

Panos - Feb 08, 2021

Egypt recently uncovered a significant archaeological discovery that sheds light on secrets in the Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo and on the 18th and 19th Egyptian dynasties. The unearthed artifacts…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Where Europeans wash their hands after using the Toilet (infographic)
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Where Europeans wash their hands after using the Toilet (infographic)

Panos - Feb 08, 2021

As Europe has entered the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and countries are bracing to deal with the outbreak many simple, everyday habits linked to personal hygiene can be extremely…

Egypt announces first major archeological discovery of 2021
WORLD
shares22 views
WORLD
shares22 views

Egypt announces first major archeological discovery of 2021

Panos - Feb 08, 2021

Egypt recently uncovered a significant archaeological discovery that sheds light on secrets in the Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo and on the 18th and 19th Egyptian dynasties. The unearthed artifacts…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments