Google data: Greece third most popular destination for Americans in 2021

Greece is the third most popular destination for Americans in 2021, based on Google data.

The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the places Americans can travel to this summer but many are putting their increased downtime to good use by looking ahead to next year’s vacation.

Luxury travel company Kuoni recently analyzed Google search data for April 2020 to establish the average monthly search volume in the United States for the terms “[destination] 2021” and “[destination] holiday 2021” for hundreds of the world’s most popular destinations.

Kuoni notes that like the rest of Europe, Greece remains off-limits to Americans. Still, the Mediterranean destination beloved for its unparalleled history and culture and popular islands is one of the most coveted places on the planet based on search data from U.S. travelers.

Source: Tornos