Former Hollywood waitress shares list of allegedly ‘mean’ celebrity customers: “Heartbreaking”
A waitress is going viral after sharing her alleged negative experiences with celebrity customers.
The user, @theclumsytraveler, claims she spent years working in the service industry in Los Angeles. Her husband, meanwhile, still does.
During that time, the two have allegedly encountered plenty of celebrity customers — both good and bad.
In her viral video, @theclumsytraveler shares some of the most notable celebs she and her husband have allegedly served, including Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera and, perhaps most surprisingly, Bill Nye.
According to the video, Aguilera was “not nice.” User @theclumsytraveler claims that her husband once served the singer at a restaurant and discovered she refused to communicate with him directly. Instead, she allegedly spoke through only her manager!
Source: yahoo
You may be interested
The Most Innovative Economies in the WorldPanos - Feb 09, 2021
Cancer research, meat alternatives and smart home technologies are among the major developments of our time. But which countries are…
Forbes: Syros among the underrated Mediterranean islandsPanos - Feb 09, 2021
In a piece titled “Five Underrated Mediterranean Islands For The Off-The-Beaten-Path Traveler”, Forbes includes the Greek island of Syros as…
Open-air food markets open on weekend in Athens and ThessalonikiPanos - Feb 09, 2021
Open-air food markets will open in Greece next weekend in Athens and Thessaloniki in order to avoid overcrowding in the…
Leave a Comment