Covid measures: Shops are closed on Saturday in Attica, Thessaloniki, Halkidiki

The decisions of the government for the measures that will be valid in the next period were announced by the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias. It was preceded by a long meeting of the Infectious Disease Committee.

The epidemiological picture makes it necessary to take further restrictive measures in relation to those that apply to the “red” areas, in order to reverse the course of the spread of the virus.

More specifically in the “red” areas from tomorrow at 6am:

– The retail shops will close, as well as hairdressers, barbershops, beauty salons and body care services, but also KTEO and OPAP agencies.

– Only the supermarkets, food stores and pharmacies remain open.

– The schools will operate with the method of distance learning. It should be noted that the Primary Schools and the Nursery Schools will continue to operate in the Municipalities of Mykonos and Thira only, due to the non-detection of mutations, but also the special characteristics of the causes of the spread of the virus on these islands.

– Movements to and from the Municipalities are minimized.

– The operation of the Courts is also suspended.

– It is also not allowed to perform any kind of services and rituals in the presence of believers in places of worship, with the exception of funerals, as well as individual prayer.

– In addition, given the findings of the tracking, construction activity in these areas is suspended for the next 15 days.

It is reminded that in these areas: Citizens are not allowed to move from 6 in the afternoon until 5 in the morning, with the sole exception of moving for health reasons, for work reasons and for a short walk of the pet around the permanent residence. Any kind of sports activity remains in suspension, as well as the operation of cultural venues.

The restaurants operate, as in the whole country, with the method of take away and delivery. As far as take away is concerned, it is reminded that this is not an independent reason for moving.

Special measures for Attica, Thessaloniki and Halkidiki

In the cases of Attica, the Thessaloniki Regional Unit and the Halkidiki Regional Unit, the discussion in the Committee was thorough and detailed. All epidemiological data were evaluated, but also issues related to mobility and indicators that determine the evolution of the pandemic and it was decided to include the Regional Unit of Thessaloniki and Halkidiki in the red areas and the following measures for all 3 areas (Attica, Thessaloniki and Halkidiki):

– Suspension of the last three grades of high schools and classes will be made only through teleconferences.

– The retail market and the activities that until today had been opened will operate only with the click away method. Hairdressers, barbers, beauty centers body care services, but also KTEO and OPAP agencies operate normally, with the terms and measures already in force.

Both retail and these stores and services, it is clarified that will operate from Monday to Friday from 7 am to 8 pm only. They remain closed on Saturday.

– On Saturday, only supermarkets, grocery stores, bakeries, gas stations and pharmacies remain open and only from 7 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon.

It is clarified that the operation of public markets is also suspended on weekends.

The specific provision concerning the public markets will be valid from this weekend.

Traffic ban from 18:00 in the afternoon on weekends

Also, every Saturday and Sunday the movement is allowed only by SMS and for the 6 reasons that accompany its use and only until 6 in the afternoon. The traffic ban for Saturday and Sunday starts at 6 pm and is valid until 5 am.

Places of worship function in the way that is valid until today.