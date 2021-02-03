LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: 1,151 cases – 612 in Attica

3 February 2021
32 Views

Greece announced today 1,151 new cases of the new coronavirus, of which 8 were identified after checks at the country’s gateways.

The total number of cases is 159866, of which 52.0% are men. During the tracking it was found that 5999 (3.8%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 50438 (64.1%) are related to an already known case.

246 people are treated by intubation. Their median age is 70 years, 177 (72.0%) are men while 86.6% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 1138 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 27 new deaths from COVID-19, 5878 deaths in total in the country, of which 3457 (58.8%) men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.5% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

You may be interested

Corinthian raisins: The Greek “superfood”
GREECE
shares35 views
GREECE
shares35 views

Corinthian raisins: The Greek “superfood”

Panos - Feb 03, 2021

It is considered one of the ‘superfoods’ produced in the Greek land, as it provides a multitude of nutrients. Corinthian…

The government is doing what it can to support professionals, Georgiadis stresses
FINANCE
shares29 views
FINANCE
shares29 views

The government is doing what it can to support professionals, Georgiadis stresses

Panos - Feb 03, 2021

"The government is doing what it can to support professionals in the restaurant sector," Minister of Development and Investment Adonis…

Erdogan’s lack of accountability risks Turkey’s security
DEFENCE
shares41 views
DEFENCE
shares41 views

Erdogan’s lack of accountability risks Turkey’s security

Panos - Feb 03, 2021

At the end of 2013, there was a major corruption scandal in Turkey. We listened to a series of tapes over…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Corinthian raisins: The Greek “superfood”
GREECE
shares35 views
GREECE
shares35 views

Corinthian raisins: The Greek “superfood”

Panos - Feb 03, 2021

It is considered one of the ‘superfoods’ produced in the Greek land, as it provides a multitude of nutrients. Corinthian raisins are also called “black gold”, as…

The government is doing what it can to support professionals, Georgiadis stresses
FINANCE
shares29 views
FINANCE
shares29 views

The government is doing what it can to support professionals, Georgiadis stresses

Panos - Feb 03, 2021

"The government is doing what it can to support professionals in the restaurant sector," Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis said on Tuesday in an interview…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Corinthian raisins: The Greek “superfood”
GREECE
shares35 views
GREECE
shares35 views

Corinthian raisins: The Greek “superfood”

Panos - Feb 03, 2021

It is considered one of the ‘superfoods’ produced in the Greek land, as it provides a multitude of nutrients. Corinthian raisins are also called “black gold”, as…

The government is doing what it can to support professionals, Georgiadis stresses
FINANCE
shares29 views
FINANCE
shares29 views

The government is doing what it can to support professionals, Georgiadis stresses

Panos - Feb 03, 2021

"The government is doing what it can to support professionals in the restaurant sector," Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis said on Tuesday in an interview…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments