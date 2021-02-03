Coronavirus Greece: 1,151 cases – 612 in Attica

Greece announced today 1,151 new cases of the new coronavirus, of which 8 were identified after checks at the country’s gateways.

The total number of cases is 159866, of which 52.0% are men. During the tracking it was found that 5999 (3.8%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 50438 (64.1%) are related to an already known case.

246 people are treated by intubation. Their median age is 70 years, 177 (72.0%) are men while 86.6% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 1138 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 27 new deaths from COVID-19, 5878 deaths in total in the country, of which 3457 (58.8%) men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.5% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.