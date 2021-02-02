LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Double arson attack on the house of Greek MP Konstantinos Bogdanos (video)

2 February 2021
Greek New Democracy MP Konstantinos Bogdanos was the target of an double incendiary attack.

Unknown perpetrators placed the devices in the MP’s car, and in his wife’s car, which were parked outside his house in Kifissia.

It all happened around 7.30 pm when Mr. Bogdanos was at home with his wife and heard a loud noise.

They went out and saw that the MP’s car was engulfed in flames. The MP managed to move his wife’s car away before the second mechanism exploded. Damage was also caused to the front side of his house.

