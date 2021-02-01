Indian PM thanks Greece for assistance in transport of Rafale fighter jets

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Greece, as well as France, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates for assisting in the transfer of Rafale fighter jets.

Three French-made Rafale fighter jets arrived in India after being refuelled over Greece with assistance from Emirati Airbus KC-30A MRTT, and then once again in the United Arab Emirates when en route to their final destination.

Modi thanked France, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Greece for their role in producing and/or assisting in the transfer for the powerful fighter jets to India.

The final months of 2020 was a whirlwind in relations between Greece and India, with many exchanges and deals made in the military, tourism and economic sectors.

These improved relations come as Turkey and Pakistan increase cooperation to undermine Indian sovereignty in Kashmir, Greek sovereignty in the East Mediterranean, and the continued Turkish-occupation of northern Cyprus.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in September 2020 that his country considers Greece a “strategic partner” with which it has a “long-term friendship”.

source greekcitytimes.com