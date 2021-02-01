LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

5 magnitude earthquake hits near Lesvos

1 February 2021
12 Views

An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale occurred early Monday morning near the island of Lesvos.

According to the Geodynamic Institute, the quake occurred at 7:46 am, had a depth of 14.9 km, and occurred 46 km southwest of the island.

There were two aftershocks recorded of 4.8 and 4.5 on the Richter scale.

You may be interested

Are Ghosts haunting the British Museum?
WORLD
shares8 views
WORLD
shares8 views

Are Ghosts haunting the British Museum?

Panos - Feb 01, 2021

The British Museum welcomes around 17,000 visitors every day, or at least it did last year. There are 94 rooms open to…

Indian PM thanks Greece for assistance in transport of Rafale fighter jets
DEFENCE
shares11 views
DEFENCE
shares11 views

Indian PM thanks Greece for assistance in transport of Rafale fighter jets

Panos - Feb 01, 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Greece, as well as France, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates for assisting…

Three Greek male actors claim a well-known director made indecent sexual proposals to them
ART
shares4 views
ART
shares4 views

Three Greek male actors claim a well-known director made indecent sexual proposals to them

Panos - Feb 01, 2021

The  Greek film and entertainment industry is being rocked by revelations of sexual harassment and physical abuse, as three more…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Are Ghosts haunting the British Museum?
WORLD
shares8 views
WORLD
shares8 views

Are Ghosts haunting the British Museum?

Panos - Feb 01, 2021

The British Museum welcomes around 17,000 visitors every day, or at least it did last year. There are 94 rooms open to the public, plus a lot more space…

Indian PM thanks Greece for assistance in transport of Rafale fighter jets
DEFENCE
shares11 views
DEFENCE
shares11 views

Indian PM thanks Greece for assistance in transport of Rafale fighter jets

Panos - Feb 01, 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Greece, as well as France, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates for assisting in the transfer of Rafale fighter jets.…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Are Ghosts haunting the British Museum?
WORLD
shares8 views
WORLD
shares8 views

Are Ghosts haunting the British Museum?

Panos - Feb 01, 2021

The British Museum welcomes around 17,000 visitors every day, or at least it did last year. There are 94 rooms open to the public, plus a lot more space…

Indian PM thanks Greece for assistance in transport of Rafale fighter jets
DEFENCE
shares11 views
DEFENCE
shares11 views

Indian PM thanks Greece for assistance in transport of Rafale fighter jets

Panos - Feb 01, 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Greece, as well as France, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates for assisting in the transfer of Rafale fighter jets.…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments