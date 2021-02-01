5 magnitude earthquake hits near Lesvos
An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale occurred early Monday morning near the island of Lesvos.
According to the Geodynamic Institute, the quake occurred at 7:46 am, had a depth of 14.9 km, and occurred 46 km southwest of the island.
There were two aftershocks recorded of 4.8 and 4.5 on the Richter scale.
