New Democracy is ahead with 16.4 points in new polls

New Democracy leads SYRIZA by 16.4 percentage points, according to a Metron Analysis poll for Mega Channel.

The percentage is even higher compared to the previous measurement of the company, last December.

In particular, in the intention to vote, ND gathers 36.1%, SYRIZA 19.7%, KINAL 6.4%, KKE 5.7%, Hellenic Solution 3.6% and MERA25 2.4%.

In December 2020, the “gap” between the first two parties was measured at 15.6% but it is 16.4%.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis leads by a large margin in the popularity of political leaders, gathering 60% of positive opinions.

An interesting fact, though, is that in the second place we don’t see the president of SYRIZA but Fofi Gennimata with 39% positive opinions and third is SYRIZA’s Alexis Tsipras with 36% positive opinions and 62% negative.

Citizens’ pessimism about the course of the country, based on the data over time, has begun to reverse and the majority of citizens now (48%) believe that it is moving in the right direction.

Pulse (SKAI TV): ND leads with 16%

New Democracy still maintains a stable lead of 16 percentage points over SYRIZA in the intention to vote according to the findings of the PULSE poll on behalf of SKAI TV.

In particular, in the intention to vote by reduction on the valid ones, New Democracy gathers 39% against 23% of SYRIZA with the difference reaching 16 percentage points. The Movement for Change has 7.5%, the KKE 6.5%, the Hellenic Solution 4.5%, MERA 25 is on the verge of parliamentary representation with 3%.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is considered more suitable for Prime Minister with 44% (compared to 45% in the previous poll in December) while Alexis Tsipras has 24% (compared to 25%) with the difference remaining at 20 percentage points.

Regarding the resumption of exploratory contacts between Greece and Turkey, there is pessimism in the vast majority of public opinion.