Greece raises 3.5 billion euros from bond issue
Greece on Wednesday successfully completed a 10-year syndicated bond issue raising 3.5 billion euros from the market, Athens News Agency reports. The previous 10-year bond issued by Greek on September 2, 2020 (reopening), carried an interest rate of 1.19 pct. In the domestic electronic secondary bond market, the yield spread between the 10-year Greek and German benchmark bonds eased to 1.23 pct with the German Bund yielding -0.55 pct. Turnover was 64 million euros, of which 36 million were buy orders.
You may be interested
New Democracy is ahead with 16.4 points in new pollsPanos - Jan 29, 2021
New Democracy leads SYRIZA by 16.4 percentage points, according to a Metron Analysis poll for Mega Channel. The percentage is even…
New Democracy is ahead with 16.4 points in new pollsmakis - Jan 28, 2021
New Democracy leads SYRIZA by 16.4 percentage points, according to a Metron Analysis poll for Mega Channel. The percentage is…
Man arrested in Piraeus with 37 ancient coins from the classical and Roman eraPanos - Jan 28, 2021
A man was arrested at the port of Piraeus for possessing illicitly gained ancient coins of the classical and Roman…
Leave a Comment