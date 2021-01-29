Erdogan, Elon Musk discuss space technology cooperation in phone call
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk on Wednesday to discuss cooperation in space technology, the Turkish Presidency said.
The pair also spoke about collaboration in other areas between the Turkish state, the country’s private institutions and Musk’s companies, it said.
Musk’s SpaceX delivered a Turkish communications satellite, Turksat 5A, to orbit on Jan. 8.
The founderof The Boring Company and Neuralink met with Erdogan during a Turkey visit in November 2017. The pair discussed cooperation between Tesla, SpaceX and Turkish firms.
Source: ahval
