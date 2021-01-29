LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Erdogan, Elon Musk discuss space technology cooperation in phone call

29 January 2021
35 Views

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk on Wednesday to discuss cooperation in space technology, the Turkish Presidency said.

The pair also spoke about collaboration in other areas between the Turkish state, the country’s private institutions and Musk’s companies, it said.

Musk’s SpaceX delivered a Turkish communications satellite, Turksat 5A, to orbit on Jan. 8.

The  founderof The Boring Company and Neuralink met with Erdogan during a Turkey visit in November 2017. The pair discussed cooperation between Tesla, SpaceX and Turkish firms.

Source: ahval

You may be interested

Vladimir Putin will not attend March 25th military parade in Greece
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Vladimir Putin will not attend March 25th military parade in Greece

makis - Jan 29, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the March 25 military parade in Athens, the Kremlin clarified today. Russian President…

Germany: Flat ‘Nein’ to Greek request for suspension of sale of submarines to Turkey
DEFENCE
shares22 views
DEFENCE
shares22 views

Germany: Flat ‘Nein’ to Greek request for suspension of sale of submarines to Turkey

Panos - Jan 29, 2021

The Greek request for the suspension of the sale of six German-built submarines to Turkey was once more met with…

Greece raises 3.5 billion euros from bond issue
FINANCE
shares18 views
FINANCE
shares18 views

Greece raises 3.5 billion euros from bond issue

Panos - Jan 29, 2021

Greece on Wednesday successfully completed a 10-year syndicated bond issue raising 3.5 billion euros from the market, Athens News Agency…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Vladimir Putin will not attend March 25th military parade in Greece
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Vladimir Putin will not attend March 25th military parade in Greece

makis - Jan 29, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the March 25 military parade in Athens, the Kremlin clarified today. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to visit…

Germany: Flat ‘Nein’ to Greek request for suspension of sale of submarines to Turkey
DEFENCE
shares22 views
DEFENCE
shares22 views

Germany: Flat ‘Nein’ to Greek request for suspension of sale of submarines to Turkey

Panos - Jan 29, 2021

The Greek request for the suspension of the sale of six German-built submarines to Turkey was once more met with the German government’s refusal. According to reliable…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Vladimir Putin will not attend March 25th military parade in Greece
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Vladimir Putin will not attend March 25th military parade in Greece

makis - Jan 29, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the March 25 military parade in Athens, the Kremlin clarified today. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to visit…

Germany: Flat ‘Nein’ to Greek request for suspension of sale of submarines to Turkey
DEFENCE
shares22 views
DEFENCE
shares22 views

Germany: Flat ‘Nein’ to Greek request for suspension of sale of submarines to Turkey

Panos - Jan 29, 2021

The Greek request for the suspension of the sale of six German-built submarines to Turkey was once more met with the German government’s refusal. According to reliable…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments