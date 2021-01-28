Greece sells 10-year bond issue with record-low interest rate
Greece on Wednesday successfully completed a 10-year syndicated bond issue raising 3.5 billion euros from the market.
The interest rate of the issue was set at 0.8 pct reflecting strong demand by institutional investors (bids exceeded 25 billion euros for the bond).
Finance Minister Christos Sttaikouras, commenting on the results of the book-building process, said “it is the fifth time after the pandemic outbreak that the country successfully drains money from capital markets and it did so with a new record low in borrowing cost for the Greek state, regardless of maturity.” He added that despite increased difficulties and demands, the government manages to preserve the country’s cash reserves at a safe level.
The previous 10-year bond issued by Greek in September 2, 2020 (reopening), carried an interest rate of 1.19 pct. In the domestic electronic secondary bond market, the yield spread between the 10-year Greek and German benchmark bonds eased to 1.23 pct with the German Bund yielding -0.55 pct. Turnover was 64 million euros, of which 36 million were buy orders.
You may be interested
Reuters: Strong demand for Greek & Austrian bondsmakis - Jan 27, 2021
Strong demand emerged today for bond issues from Austria and Greece, which followed larger Eurozone countries that issued bonds earlier…
Lost city of Alexander the Great is found in Iraq using US spy footage of the area captured in the 1960s!Panos - Jan 27, 2021
Alexander the Great‘s ‘lost city’ was a magical place where people drank wine and naked philosophers imparted wisdom, ancient accounts…
Hidden Masonic links to the legendary treasure of Oak islandPanos - Jan 27, 2021
According to legend, a young man named McGinnis was wandering Oak Island, an island in the Mahone Bay off the…
Leave a Comment