LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Reuters: Strong demand for Greek & Austrian bonds

27 January 2021
30 Views

Strong demand emerged today for bond issues from Austria and Greece, which followed larger Eurozone countries that issued bonds earlier in January.

Austria received orders from investors amounting to 40 billion euros and Greece 25 billion euros for their new 10-year bonds.

Slovenia has also entered the market for the sale of a 60-year bond, according to Reuters. The issues from all three countries are consortium, which means that they have hired banks to sell the debt directly to investors, which allows them to issue larger amounts and target a larger investor base.

Italy, Spain and France did the same earlier this January, as they always do, for most of which there was a record-high demand, as investors bet that European interest rates will remain low for a long period of time.

The chief analyst for Rabobank interest rates in London said that today’s issues are an additional indication that demand for bonds in the Eurozone is exceeding supply thanks to bond purchases by the European Central Bank.

You may be interested

Greece sells 10-year bond issue with record-low interest rate
FINANCE
shares7 views
FINANCE
shares7 views

Greece sells 10-year bond issue with record-low interest rate

Panos - Jan 28, 2021

Greece on Wednesday successfully completed a 10-year syndicated bond issue raising 3.5 billion euros from the market. The interest rate…

Lost city of Alexander the Great is found in Iraq using US spy footage of the area captured in the 1960s!
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Lost city of Alexander the Great is found in Iraq using US spy footage of the area captured in the 1960s!

Panos - Jan 27, 2021

Alexander the Great‘s ‘lost city’ was a magical place where people drank wine and naked philosophers imparted wisdom, ancient accounts…

Hidden Masonic links to the legendary treasure of Oak island
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Hidden Masonic links to the legendary treasure of Oak island

Panos - Jan 27, 2021

According to legend, a young man named McGinnis was wandering Oak Island, an island in the Mahone Bay off the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greece sells 10-year bond issue with record-low interest rate
FINANCE
shares7 views
FINANCE
shares7 views

Greece sells 10-year bond issue with record-low interest rate

Panos - Jan 28, 2021

Greece on Wednesday successfully completed a 10-year syndicated bond issue raising 3.5 billion euros from the market. The interest rate of the issue was set at 0.8…

Lost city of Alexander the Great is found in Iraq using US spy footage of the area captured in the 1960s!
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Lost city of Alexander the Great is found in Iraq using US spy footage of the area captured in the 1960s!

Panos - Jan 27, 2021

Alexander the Great‘s ‘lost city’ was a magical place where people drank wine and naked philosophers imparted wisdom, ancient accounts claim. Now, nearly 2,000 years after the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greece sells 10-year bond issue with record-low interest rate
FINANCE
shares7 views
FINANCE
shares7 views

Greece sells 10-year bond issue with record-low interest rate

Panos - Jan 28, 2021

Greece on Wednesday successfully completed a 10-year syndicated bond issue raising 3.5 billion euros from the market. The interest rate of the issue was set at 0.8…

Lost city of Alexander the Great is found in Iraq using US spy footage of the area captured in the 1960s!
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Lost city of Alexander the Great is found in Iraq using US spy footage of the area captured in the 1960s!

Panos - Jan 27, 2021

Alexander the Great‘s ‘lost city’ was a magical place where people drank wine and naked philosophers imparted wisdom, ancient accounts claim. Now, nearly 2,000 years after the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments