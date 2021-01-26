Coronavirus Greece: In 436 new cases, 286 intubated, 25 fatalities

The Greek authorities announced today 436 new coronavirus cases, of which 20 were detected after checks at the entrance gates of the country.

The total number of cases is 152412, of which 52.1% are men. During the tracking it was found that 5863 (3.8%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 47124 (63.7%) are related to an already known case.

286 people are treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years, 204 (71.3%) are men and 86.4% of have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

1070 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 25 new fatalities from Covid-19, reaching 5,671 deaths in total in the country, of which 3343 (58.9%) were men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.