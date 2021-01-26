Coronavirus Greece: 842 new cases, 427 in Attica

The Greek authorities announced today 842 new cases of the new coronavirus, of which 13 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 153226, of which 52.1% are men. During the tracking it was found that 5874 (3.8%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 47407 (62.8%) are related to an already known case.

283 people are treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years, 200 (70.7%) are men and 87.3% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 1080 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

Finally, we have 21 new deaths from COVID-19, reaching 5692 deaths in total in the country, of which 3351 (58.9%) are men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.