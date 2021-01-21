Putin dips into freezing waters for Epiphany feast
The Russian Orthodox Church celebrated the Epiphany on the night of January 18-19. Taking off his warm coat and under polar temperatures, estimated at -20 degrees Celsius, President Vladimir Putin dipped into the icy waters to celebrate the religious feast.
“Many have asked me if Putin is attending the Epiphany ceremony. You know, it’s his tradition. He remains faithful to the customs,” his spokesman, Dmitry Peshkov, told reporters.
Putin in the video posted on Twitter is seen doing his cross before submerging completely into the freezing waters.
According to the ritual, Putin dived three times in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. The water was blessed by a clergyman and is believed to have protective and healing powers. However, it was not only Vladimir Putin who fell into the icy waters. Believers of all ages dived to celebrate the day. The Russian Orthodox Church celebrates the Epiphany on the night of January 18-19.
