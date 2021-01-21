PM Mitsotakis tweets congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Kyriakos Mitsotakis extended his sent congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after their swearing-in ceremony in Washington DC via Twitter.

Warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. It is with a sense of renewed optimism that we look forward to further strengthening the bonds and friendship between our two nations”, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, posted on Twitter.

Related