LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

PM Mitsotakis tweets congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

21 January 2021
12 Views

Kyriakos Mitsotakis extended his sent congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after their swearing-in ceremony in Washington DC via Twitter.
Warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. It is with a sense of renewed optimism that we look forward to further strengthening the bonds and friendship between our two nations”, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, posted on Twitter.

You may be interested

Fastest Brand Growth in 2020 (infographic)
WORLD
shares5 views
WORLD
shares5 views

Fastest Brand Growth in 2020 (infographic)

Panos - Jan 21, 2021

2020 has been a pivotal year for various brands in the U.S. A new report of the fastest-growing brands shows…

Putin dips into freezing waters for Epiphany feast
WORLD
shares16 views
WORLD
shares16 views

Putin dips into freezing waters for Epiphany feast

Panos - Jan 21, 2021

The Russian Orthodox Church celebrated the Epiphany on the night of January 18-19. Taking off his warm coat and under polar…

Greece confirms 516 new coronavirus
GREECE
shares26 views
GREECE
shares26 views

Greece confirms 516 new coronavirus

Panos - Jan 21, 2021

Greece confirmed 516 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, of which 16 were identified at the country's entry points, said the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Fastest Brand Growth in 2020 (infographic)
WORLD
shares5 views
WORLD
shares5 views

Fastest Brand Growth in 2020 (infographic)

Panos - Jan 21, 2021

2020 has been a pivotal year for various brands in the U.S. A new report of the fastest-growing brands shows how remote work and Americans spending more…

Putin dips into freezing waters for Epiphany feast
WORLD
shares16 views
WORLD
shares16 views

Putin dips into freezing waters for Epiphany feast

Panos - Jan 21, 2021

The Russian Orthodox Church celebrated the Epiphany on the night of January 18-19. Taking off his warm coat and under polar temperatures, estimated at -20 degrees Celsius, President…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Fastest Brand Growth in 2020 (infographic)
WORLD
shares5 views
WORLD
shares5 views

Fastest Brand Growth in 2020 (infographic)

Panos - Jan 21, 2021

2020 has been a pivotal year for various brands in the U.S. A new report of the fastest-growing brands shows how remote work and Americans spending more…

Putin dips into freezing waters for Epiphany feast
WORLD
shares16 views
WORLD
shares16 views

Putin dips into freezing waters for Epiphany feast

Panos - Jan 21, 2021

The Russian Orthodox Church celebrated the Epiphany on the night of January 18-19. Taking off his warm coat and under polar temperatures, estimated at -20 degrees Celsius, President…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments