Greece confirms 516 new coronavirus
Greece confirmed 516 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, of which 16 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).
All cases in Greece total 149.973 of which 5.805 relate to travel from abroad and 46.011 to already confirmed infection cases.
A total of 300 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 86.7 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 213 of them are men. Another 1.044 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.
EODY also registered 27 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5.545 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 3.271 were men.
You may be interested
Fastest Brand Growth in 2020 (infographic)Panos - Jan 21, 2021
2020 has been a pivotal year for various brands in the U.S. A new report of the fastest-growing brands shows…
Putin dips into freezing waters for Epiphany feastPanos - Jan 21, 2021
The Russian Orthodox Church celebrated the Epiphany on the night of January 18-19. Taking off his warm coat and under polar…
PM Mitsotakis tweets congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala HarrisPanos - Jan 21, 2021
Kyriakos Mitsotakis extended his sent congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after their swearing-in ceremony in Washington DC via…
Leave a Comment