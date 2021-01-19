PM Mitsotakis gets second dose of vaccine against coronavirus
20 Views
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday got the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Attiko hospital in Athens.
Professor of infectious diseases Sotiris Tsiodras accompanied the prime minister.
You may be interested
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views
Independent Panel says WHO and China failed to act fast in Covid-19 responsePanos - Jan 19, 2021
The World Health Organization and Beijing could have acted faster when Covid-19 first surfaced in China, a group investigating the…
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views
Cavusoglu openly threatens Greece with war in front of German Foreign MinisterPanos - Jan 19, 2021
Greece and Turkey might have agreed to sit at the table for exploratory talks at the end of January, but…
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views
Covid-19 Greece – 320 new cases and 15 deaths on MondayPanos - Jan 19, 2021
The Greek authorities announced 320 new cases of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) Monday, of which 15 were identified after…
Leave a Comment