PM Mitsotakis gets second dose of vaccine against coronavirus

19 January 2021
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday got the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Attiko hospital in Athens.

Professor of infectious diseases Sotiris Tsiodras accompanied the prime minister.

