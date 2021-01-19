Bekatorou to testify on Wednesday to prosecutor
Veteran Olympic champion Sophia Bekatorou was summoned to testify before prosecutor Sotiria Papageorgakopoulou on Wednesday, after she reported that she had been sexually abused by a Sailing Federation official in 1998.
Despite the launch of the prosecutor’s investigation, other possible victims of similar behaviour must now come forward to testify in order for the case to be prosecuted, as the offences Bekatorou described are now statute-barred.
