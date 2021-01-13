Politico: PM Mitsotakis has proposed ‘Covid-19 vaccination certificate’ in letter to EU Commission

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has sent a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposing the introduction of a Covid-19 vaccination certificate to facilitate travel between member-states for people vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to Politico’s Brussels Playbook newsletter, issued on Tuesday.

“It is urgent to adopt a common understanding on how a vaccination certificate should be structured so as to be accepted in all member-states,” Mitsotakis, who hopes to bring up the issue at an EU summit on January 21, said. He added that while such a process “may sound simple… the lengthy experience we have had on developing a common PLF [Passenger Locator Form] has shown us that there is an urgent need for a high-level EU-wide mobilisation to move things forward.”

“Ensuring the quickest possible re-establishment of freedom of movement … is, of necessity, a fundamental priority for us all,” Mitsotakis said, adding that Greece, however, is “not going to make vaccination compulsory or a prerequisite for travel, persons who have been vaccinated should be free to travel.”

A certificate, he also said, would further “provide a positive incentive for ensuring that citizens are encouraged to undergo vaccination.”