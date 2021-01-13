Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Dendias to meet with N. Macedonia counterpart Osmani
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, will meet on Thursday with his counterpart from Northern Macedonia, Bujar Osmani. Discussions will focus on issues of bilateral political and economic relations, including co-operation in dealing with the effects of the pandemic, as well as issues of regional interest, with an emphasis on the European perspective of the Western Balkans.
After the talks, the two Foreign Ministers will sign three Memoranda of Cooperation, in the fields of Diplomatic Education, Civil Protection, as well as between Enterprise Greece and Invest North Macedonia.
Meanwhile, the Greek foreign minister will be travelling to Italy and Portugal tomorrow, where he will meet in Rome, with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, during which they will discuss issues of bilateral and European interest, as well as recent regional developments.
The Foreign Minister will then travel to Portugal, which is holding the Presidency of the EU Council for the first half of 2021, to meet with his counterpart Augusto Santos Silva to discuss – among other things – Euro-Turkish relations.
