French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to deploy in the eastern Mediterranean
French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle will be deployed in the eastern Mediterranean and the Indian Ocean in the first half of 2021, as part of the Chammal mission in Iraq and Syria, the French Ministry of the Armed Forces announced today.
Defence Minister Florence Parly, speaking to the relevant parliamentary committee, said that the next mission of the aircraft carrier would be to strengthen the French forces fighting the Islamic State. “This commitment demonstrates our willingness to fight (…) against terrorism,” she added.
This will be Charles de Gaulle’s first mission since early 2020 when nearly two-thirds of the crew fell ill with Covid-19.
The minister reminded that in the region of Syria and Iraq about 900 French soldiers continue to fight against the jihadists of the Islamic State, within the framework of the international coalition.
You may be interested
Procurement of Rafale ratified by large majority by Greek parliamentmakis - Jan 14, 2021
The Greek Parliament Plenum overwhelmingly ratified the contract for the procurement of 18 Rafale fighter jets Thursday. Specifically, the parliamentary…
Nationwide poll shows ND lead SYRIZA by 18.6 percentage pointsmakis - Jan 13, 2021
Ruling New Democracy (ND) holds a commanding 18.6 point-lead over major opposition party SYRIZA in the latest nationwide poll conducted…
Cavusoglu threatens with new provocations if the EU supports Greece againPanos - Jan 13, 2021
Continental shelf, territorial waters, airspace, demilitarization of islands, island and islet sovereign status, air traffic control centers (FIR) and jurisdiction…
Leave a Comment