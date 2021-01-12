LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Severe weather bulletin: Hail, frost & low temperatures in Greece

12 January 2021
6 Views

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service issued an emergency bulletin for heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail in some places and stormy winds up to 8 Beaufort.

For today Monday (11-01-2021) the forecast is heavy rains and thunderstorms in the afternoon in western and gradually northern Greece that will be accompanied in places by hail and stormy south winds of 7 to 8 Beaufort.

On Tuesday (12-01-2021) the intense phenomena will affect most areas of the country.

Today Monday, the areas that will mainly be effected by the afternoon are the Ionian islands, Epirus, western Sterea and from late at night, Thessaly, central Sterea, Macedonia and Thrace.

You may be interested

Greek-Turkish exploratory talks to resume on January 25
DEFENCE
shares7 views
DEFENCE
shares7 views

Greek-Turkish exploratory talks to resume on January 25

Panos - Jan 12, 2021

The Hellenic Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced tonight that “the 61st first round of Investigative Contacts will take place in…

One dead in shootout in Athens
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

One dead in shootout in Athens

Panos - Jan 12, 2021

One person was killed and three injured in a shootout in Athens on Monday afternoon. One of the wounded is…

Greek-Turkish exploratory talks to resume on January 25
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Greek-Turkish exploratory talks to resume on January 25

makis - Jan 11, 2021

The Hellenic Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced tonight that “the 61st first round of Investigative Contacts will take place in…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greek-Turkish exploratory talks to resume on January 25
DEFENCE
shares7 views
DEFENCE
shares7 views

Greek-Turkish exploratory talks to resume on January 25

Panos - Jan 12, 2021

The Hellenic Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced tonight that “the 61st first round of Investigative Contacts will take place in Istanbul (Constantinople), on January 25, 2021”. According…

One dead in shootout in Athens
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

One dead in shootout in Athens

Panos - Jan 12, 2021

One person was killed and three injured in a shootout in Athens on Monday afternoon. One of the wounded is reportedly in critical condition. The bloody incident…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greek-Turkish exploratory talks to resume on January 25
DEFENCE
shares7 views
DEFENCE
shares7 views

Greek-Turkish exploratory talks to resume on January 25

Panos - Jan 12, 2021

The Hellenic Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced tonight that “the 61st first round of Investigative Contacts will take place in Istanbul (Constantinople), on January 25, 2021”. According…

One dead in shootout in Athens
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

One dead in shootout in Athens

Panos - Jan 12, 2021

One person was killed and three injured in a shootout in Athens on Monday afternoon. One of the wounded is reportedly in critical condition. The bloody incident…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments