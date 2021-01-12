Severe weather bulletin: Hail, frost & low temperatures in Greece

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service issued an emergency bulletin for heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail in some places and stormy winds up to 8 Beaufort.

For today Monday (11-01-2021) the forecast is heavy rains and thunderstorms in the afternoon in western and gradually northern Greece that will be accompanied in places by hail and stormy south winds of 7 to 8 Beaufort.

On Tuesday (12-01-2021) the intense phenomena will affect most areas of the country.

Today Monday, the areas that will mainly be effected by the afternoon are the Ionian islands, Epirus, western Sterea and from late at night, Thessaly, central Sterea, Macedonia and Thrace.