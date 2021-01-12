LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

JP Morgan recommends investing in Greek bonds

12 January 2021
2 Views

JP Morgan recommends investing in Greek bonds, as the company remained positive about Greek bond yields, assessing that the country’s credit rating upgrades by agencies within the year will take it out of the junk category, probably within the next year.

JP Morgan analysts recommend long positions in the Greek 7-year bonds against the Portuguese, while they expect an offering of Greek bonds in the upcoming days with a 10-year or 30-year issue. With the Public Debt Management Agency targeting €8-12 billion in bond issues this year, the US bank predicts that the ECB will buy about €10 billion more in bonds than will be issued.

You may be interested

Severe weather bulletin: Hail, frost & low temperatures in Greece
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Severe weather bulletin: Hail, frost & low temperatures in Greece

Panos - Jan 12, 2021

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service issued an emergency bulletin for heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail in some places and stormy winds…

Greek-Turkish exploratory talks to resume on January 25
DEFENCE
shares9 views
DEFENCE
shares9 views

Greek-Turkish exploratory talks to resume on January 25

Panos - Jan 12, 2021

The Hellenic Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced tonight that “the 61st first round of Investigative Contacts will take place in…

One dead in shootout in Athens
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

One dead in shootout in Athens

Panos - Jan 12, 2021

One person was killed and three injured in a shootout in Athens on Monday afternoon. One of the wounded is…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Severe weather bulletin: Hail, frost & low temperatures in Greece
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Severe weather bulletin: Hail, frost & low temperatures in Greece

Panos - Jan 12, 2021

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service issued an emergency bulletin for heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail in some places and stormy winds up to 8 Beaufort. For today Monday…

Greek-Turkish exploratory talks to resume on January 25
DEFENCE
shares9 views
DEFENCE
shares9 views

Greek-Turkish exploratory talks to resume on January 25

Panos - Jan 12, 2021

The Hellenic Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced tonight that “the 61st first round of Investigative Contacts will take place in Istanbul (Constantinople), on January 25, 2021”. According…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Severe weather bulletin: Hail, frost & low temperatures in Greece
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Severe weather bulletin: Hail, frost & low temperatures in Greece

Panos - Jan 12, 2021

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service issued an emergency bulletin for heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail in some places and stormy winds up to 8 Beaufort. For today Monday…

Greek-Turkish exploratory talks to resume on January 25
DEFENCE
shares9 views
DEFENCE
shares9 views

Greek-Turkish exploratory talks to resume on January 25

Panos - Jan 12, 2021

The Hellenic Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced tonight that “the 61st first round of Investigative Contacts will take place in Istanbul (Constantinople), on January 25, 2021”. According…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments