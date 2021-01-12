Greece: 12 months military service for all branches by May – Who will serve 9 months

The time has almost come for the implementation of the plan of the Greek Ministry of Defense, to increase the duration of the mandatory military national service.

The aim of the plan is to meet the urgent staffing needs of the military units in the highest possible degree.

The plan is for the changes to be implemented by the coming May.

These days, the last arrangements are being made so that the changes can begin within the first half of 2021.

The service in all branches will be equal in duration, 12 months, as it increases for the Army by three months where now the term is 9 months.

According to information, the provision for a reduced national service of 9 months will be available for those who express the desire to do all their military service at the borders, in Evros or in the islands of the eastern Aegean.

In this way, it is estimated that the reduced term will be an incentive for young people to enlist to fulfill their military obligations in a short period of time and then continue their life with their studies or other professional activities.

This is because a large portion of young people prefer to complete their studies first and then do their military service.

The Hellenic Army General Staff believes that this will significantly increase the numbers in critical units of the Army in Evros and the islands.

At the same time, the Ministry of National Defense is processing a solution for the approximately 23,000 people evading conscription. This is a chronic problem for thousands of young people who study or work abroad and are afraid to return home due to their unfulfilled military service.