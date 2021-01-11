Greek-Turkish exploratory talks to resume on January 25
The Hellenic Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced tonight that “the 61st first round of Investigative Contacts will take place in Istanbul (Constantinople), on January 25, 2021”.
According to diplomatic sources, on Monday afternoon, the Turkish side contacted the Greek side and proposed that the 61st round of Exploratory Contacts takes place in Constantinople (Istanbul) on January 25, 2021. The Greek side accepted the invitation.
A few minutes after the announcement of the Greek Foreign Minister and the Turkish Foreign Minister announced the resumption of talks in the context of exploratory contacts.
You may be interested
This exotic beach in Euboea is like paradisePanos - Jan 11, 2021
Whenever someone explores Euboea, the surprises they are met with its many hidden secrets are truly astonishing. Combining the mountain…
SpaceX Dragon Capsule to make first of its kind science splashdownPanos - Jan 11, 2021
By capsule, helicopter, boat, plane, and car, space station science experiments are about to make a first of a kind…
Genetic study reveals who exactly the Romans werePanos - Jan 11, 2021
An international team led by researchers from Stanford University, the University of Vienna and Sapienza University of Rome is filling in…
Leave a Comment