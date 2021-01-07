Restrictive measures to areas of Western Attica, Kozani, Sitia and Rodopi

After the extraordinary meeting at the Civil Protection Operations Center and after taking into account the epidemiological data that have emerged in the municipalities of Aspropyrgos and Elefsina in Attica region, in the municipalities of Eordea, Kozani and Voio in Kozani, in Palekastro in Sitia, in Neda, Agiochori and Ipio of the Municipality of Arriannon in the Rodopi Prefecture, by order of the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management, Nikos Hardalias and the relevant proposal and unanimous consent of the National Committee for Public Health Protection, it was decided:

– Prohibition of movement outside the borders of the municipalities of Aspropyrgos, Elefsina in Attica region, the municipalities of Eordea, Kozani and Voio of Kozani regional unit, in the Region of Western Macedonia, the Municipality of Palekastro in Sitia of Lassithi regional unit and areas of Neda, Agiochori and Ipio of the Municipality of Arriannon in the Rodopi Prefecture, except for travel for health reasons.

– From 18:00 to 05:00 prohibition of any movement of citizens, except for employees who will only be able to move from their home to work and vice versa with the necessary documentation from their employer.

– Suspension of religious ceremonies

– Suspension of the operation of stores (retail, etc.)