USA: Trump supporters stormed the Capitol (video)

Unprecedented scenes for the USA unfolded in Washington after the speech of Donald Trump.

Congressional buildings were evacuated by police as protesters stormed in.

Pro-Republican protesters broke through security barricades around the Capitol, climbing the construction site for Biden’s inauguration, eyewitnesses told Reuters.

Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence, who earlier rejected Donald Trump’s urging not to ratify the election of Joe Biden, has fled for security reasons, according to US media.

Donald Trump posted a message on Twitter urging his fans to stay calm. “Support the police and law enforcement in the Capitol. They are really on the side of our country. Stay calm!”.

The dramatic developments led the security forces to order the evacuation of the Capitol by the deputies, who were given gas-masks for precaution. In a polarization and turmoil climate, the meeting in Congress was interrupted after the invasion of protesters-supporters of Trump.

The U.S. House of Representatives and Senate began earlier this week the processing of the results of the College of Electors.