LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

USA: Trump supporters stormed the Capitol (video)

6 January 2021
24 Views

Unprecedented scenes for the USA unfolded in Washington after the speech of Donald Trump.

Congressional buildings were evacuated by police as protesters stormed in.

Pro-Republican protesters broke through security barricades around the Capitol, climbing the construction site for Biden’s inauguration, eyewitnesses told Reuters.

Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence, who earlier rejected Donald Trump’s urging not to ratify the election of Joe Biden, has fled for security reasons, according to US media.

Donald Trump posted a message on Twitter urging his fans to stay calm. “Support the police and law enforcement in the Capitol. They are really on the side of our country. Stay calm!”.

The dramatic developments led the security forces to order the evacuation of the Capitol by the deputies, who were given gas-masks for precaution. In a polarization and turmoil climate, the meeting in Congress was interrupted after the invasion of protesters-supporters of Trump.

The U.S. House of Representatives and Senate began earlier this week the processing of the results of the College of Electors.

You may be interested

Will Greek yogurt be the next great “Superfood”?
FINANCE
shares15 views
FINANCE
shares15 views

Will Greek yogurt be the next great “Superfood”?

Panos - Jan 07, 2021

If you’re Greek, chances are you have been lovingly lectured by your Yiayia on why Greek yogurt “ine toso Kalo”, including how…

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol: Shots fired in the Capitol – A woman seriously injured
SLIDE
shares17 views
SLIDE
shares17 views

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol: Shots fired in the Capitol – A woman seriously injured

Panos - Jan 07, 2021

Unprecedented scenes for the USA unfolded in Washington after the speech of Donald Trump. Congressional buildings were evacuated by police…

Israel announces $1.68 billion military agreement with Greece for the next 20 years
DEFENCE
shares17 views
DEFENCE
shares17 views

Israel announces $1.68 billion military agreement with Greece for the next 20 years

Panos - Jan 07, 2021

Greece and Israel agreed to create an Air Force Academy, as the Israeli Defence Ministry announced. The agreement to be…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Will Greek yogurt be the next great “Superfood”?
FINANCE
shares15 views
FINANCE
shares15 views

Will Greek yogurt be the next great “Superfood”?

Panos - Jan 07, 2021

If you’re Greek, chances are you have been lovingly lectured by your Yiayia on why Greek yogurt “ine toso Kalo”, including how good it is to “balance out the…

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol: Shots fired in the Capitol – A woman seriously injured
SLIDE
shares17 views
SLIDE
shares17 views

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol: Shots fired in the Capitol – A woman seriously injured

Panos - Jan 07, 2021

Unprecedented scenes for the USA unfolded in Washington after the speech of Donald Trump. Congressional buildings were evacuated by police as protesters stormed in. Pro-Republican protesters broke…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Will Greek yogurt be the next great “Superfood”?
FINANCE
shares15 views
FINANCE
shares15 views

Will Greek yogurt be the next great “Superfood”?

Panos - Jan 07, 2021

If you’re Greek, chances are you have been lovingly lectured by your Yiayia on why Greek yogurt “ine toso Kalo”, including how good it is to “balance out the…

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol: Shots fired in the Capitol – A woman seriously injured
SLIDE
shares17 views
SLIDE
shares17 views

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol: Shots fired in the Capitol – A woman seriously injured

Panos - Jan 07, 2021

Unprecedented scenes for the USA unfolded in Washington after the speech of Donald Trump. Congressional buildings were evacuated by police as protesters stormed in. Pro-Republican protesters broke…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments