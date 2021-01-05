LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: 427 new cases, 407 intubated, 54 fatalities

5 January 2021
The Greek authorities announced 427 new cases of the new coronavirus infection, of which 9 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 140526, of which 52.3% are men. During the tracking it was found that 5478 (3.9%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 42054 (29.9%) are related to an already known case.

407 people are treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years, 268 (65.8%) of the intubated are men. 82.1% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 902 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

There are 54 new fatalities and 5,011 in total in the country, of which 2976 (59.4%) men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.5% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

