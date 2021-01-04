Turkey bans UK nationals from entering country

Turkey imposed a ban on British nationals after detecting 15 cases of the coronavirus mutant in travellers from the UK, the government announced.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the 15 passengers had been isolated, as had those with whom they had contact. No other case of Covid-19 mutation has been detected during regular nationwide tests.

“The situation is under control,” Koca said in a statement.

“Entry into Turkey from the United Kingdom has been temporarily suspended.”