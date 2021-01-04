State tourism schools to be upgraded after decision signed by ministers
The state schools training young people for the tourism professions known as ASTE will be upgraded into four-year schools and get a revised program that will reflect new trends in tourism and meet market demands.
Education Minister Niki Kerameos and Deputy Tourism Minister Manos Konsolas signed a ministerial agreement (KYA) published on December 30 in the Government Gazette (5824/Β/30.12.2020) that will introduce courses in technology, communications and digital marketing, foreign languages, administrative quality, hotel resources and revenue management and innovation in tourism.
Also foreseen is a three-month apprenticeship in each of the first three years that will be carried out during the sumer season. The fourth year will require a thesis and a report on the basis of previous years’ apprenticeships on a specific sector in tourism.
The technical schools are overseen by the Ministry of Tourism.
