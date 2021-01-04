Covid-19 vaccine deliveries begin at regional hospitals on Crete, central Greece

The deliveries in special vehicles were in all cases accompanied by local and regional directors. At all four hospitals, the medical staff will be vaccinated as of Monday morning.

In Chania, NW Crete, the vaccinations arrived by special vehicle of the Aegean and Cretan Association of Pharmacists, supervised by the region’s health authorities. The first to be vaccinated at the city hospital will be doctors and nurses in the intensive care unit (ICU) and the Covid clinic.

At the University Hospital of Iraklio the vaccines will also go to hospital staff on Monday morning.

On the mainland, the General Hospital of Trikala received the first batches of the vaccination on Sunday morning.

Vaccines were delivered at the General Hospital of Karditsa accompanied by police cars.