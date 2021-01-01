Coronavirus Greece: 597 new cases & 43 fatalities
The Greek authorities announced today 597 new cases of the new coronavirus infection, of which 5 were identified after checks at the country’s entry borders.
The total number of cases is 139,447, of which 52.3% are men, 5,430 (3.9%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 41,491 (29.8%) are related to an already known case.
429 people are hospitalised by intubation. Their median age is 67 years, 287 (66.9%) of the intubated are men while 78.3% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and over.
A total of 893 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are 43 new fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 4,881 deaths in the country, of which 2,895 (59.3%) are men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.6% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.
