Vaccination is both self-protection and solidarity, Petsas tweets after getting vaccine
Government spokesperson Stelios Petsas was among those who got their first shot of the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 on Monday, after which he posted a video of the process on Twitter with the following comment:
“Vaccination is not only an act of self-protection from Covid-19. It is also an act of solidarity and humanity, because through our vaccination we are building, all of us together, a wall of immunity that is essential in order to defeat this invisible enemy. We are rolling up our shirtsleeves. Eleftheria.”
