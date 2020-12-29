Erdogan’s lawyer got rich suing Turkey citizens, teens for “insulting”
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s lawyer Ahmet Özel received more than 38 million Turkish Lira (about 6 million dollar) from insulting the president prosecutions, opposition Cumhuriyet said on Saturday.
Opposition CHP’s deputy Ali Mahir Başarır said in a parliamentary question “63 thousand 41 citizens were investigated. 9,554 people were convicted of insulting the president Erdoğan. His lawyer profited 38 million Turkish Lira from solicitor’s fee.’’
Opposition Lawyer Özgür Urfa who himself was convicted of insulting the president said that separate wards were established in Silivri Prison due to the rising number of the arrested.
Meanwhile, 903 children have been prosecuted for insulting the president Erdoğan, opposition Sol news website said last week.
Source: Ahval
