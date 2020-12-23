Tinos among top favourite culinary destinations for Greeks: Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure magazine included the island of Tinos among the six most favourite destinations for Greeks in a recent article published on its website.

The author notes the systematic effort made by Tinos, which is characterized as one of the last “authentic” Cycladic islands, to present a bouquet of alternative experiences that combines activities, contact with nature, and local gastronomy.

Although Tinos is a religious tourist destination, the magazine notes that “in recent years the local gastronomy has experienced a unique boom and has become an attraction for Greeks who choose the island from April to October for their holidays, enjoying activities such as swimming and hiking, while tasting the local products that form the basis of Tinian cuisine”.

This shift is not coincidental, as the piece notes, attributing it to the coordinated actions of Tinos Food Paths, which through the creation of experiential experiences that combine gastronomy with the history and culture of the island, but also the Municipality and its promotional activities, have made Tinos a special culinary-cultural destination.