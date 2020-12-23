In January in Greece the first Tesla Service Center in the Balkans

Tesla is preparing to create its first Service Center in Athens, which will meet all the needs of its customers, after the start of sales of its models in Greece.

Talking to the company’s communication manager for Greece about when the Service Center will start operating, it was revealed to us that this will happen in January. Already for the existing owners of Tesla models there is a team in our country that can carry out a series of maintenance work, however within the next month the Center will be fully operational.

It should be emphasized that the presence of Tesla Service Center in Athens is very important not only for Greece but in general for the Balkans, since at the moment there is no other in the region. The nearest is in Prague, Czech Republic or Vienna, Austria, while that of Slovenia is also being prepared.

As for now, exactly where the Tesla Service Center of Athens will be located, information from NewsAuto states that it will be in a well-known company, providing a high level of similar services, located in Southwest Attica near the Athens-Lamia National Road.