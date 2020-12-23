LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek photographer wins UNICEF’s annual “Photo of the Year Award” for 2020

23 December 2020
11 Views

Greek photographer Angelos Tzortzinis has been awarded UNICEF’s annual “Photo of the Year Award” for 2020 for a picture capturing the moment when refugee children from the Moria camp are running to save themselves from the fire that broke out last September, destroying what was left standing in the reception centre.

Each year UNICEF presents the “Photo of the Year Award” to the photograph that best captures and with the most unique perspective the living conditions of children around the world.

The Greek photographer in a post on social media expressed his “great honour” for the accolade saying “children are the future and we are responsible for them.”

You may be interested

Teleworking extended until January 31
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Teleworking extended until January 31

Panos - Dec 23, 2020

The Ministries of Labor, Finance, and Health issued a Joint Ministerial decision (JMD), according to which the long-distance working (teleworking)…

Christmas Carols banned due to Covid-19
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Christmas Carols banned due to Covid-19

Panos - Dec 23, 2020

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias said there would no Christmas Carols on Christmas Eve this year in an…

Covid-19 Greece – 853 new cases & 83 deaths on Tuesday
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Covid-19 Greece – 853 new cases & 83 deaths on Tuesday

makis - Dec 22, 2020

The Greek authorities announced 853 new coronavirus cases in the country Tuesday, of which 9 were detected following checks at…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Teleworking extended until January 31
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Teleworking extended until January 31

Panos - Dec 23, 2020

The Ministries of Labor, Finance, and Health issued a Joint Ministerial decision (JMD), according to which the long-distance working (teleworking) system will be extended until January 31…

Christmas Carols banned due to Covid-19
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Christmas Carols banned due to Covid-19

Panos - Dec 23, 2020

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias said there would no Christmas Carols on Christmas Eve this year in an effort to contain the spread of the Covid-19.…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Teleworking extended until January 31
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Teleworking extended until January 31

Panos - Dec 23, 2020

The Ministries of Labor, Finance, and Health issued a Joint Ministerial decision (JMD), according to which the long-distance working (teleworking) system will be extended until January 31…

Christmas Carols banned due to Covid-19
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Christmas Carols banned due to Covid-19

Panos - Dec 23, 2020

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias said there would no Christmas Carols on Christmas Eve this year in an effort to contain the spread of the Covid-19.…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments