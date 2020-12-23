Greek photographer wins UNICEF’s annual “Photo of the Year Award” for 2020

Greek photographer Angelos Tzortzinis has been awarded UNICEF’s annual “Photo of the Year Award” for 2020 for a picture capturing the moment when refugee children from the Moria camp are running to save themselves from the fire that broke out last September, destroying what was left standing in the reception centre.

Each year UNICEF presents the “Photo of the Year Award” to the photograph that best captures and with the most unique perspective the living conditions of children around the world.

The Greek photographer in a post on social media expressed his “great honour” for the accolade saying “children are the future and we are responsible for them.”