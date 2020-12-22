LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 Greece – 853 new cases & 83 deaths on Tuesday

22 December 2020
The Greek authorities announced 853 new coronavirus cases in the country Tuesday, of which 9 were detected following checks at the country’s gateways.

The total number of cases is 132,430, of which 52.5% are men. 5248 (4.0%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 38,804 (29.3%) are related to an already known case.

491 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 67 years, while 156 (31.8%) are women and the rest are men. 78.2% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are 70 years of age or older.

A total of 823 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there were 83 more fatalities bringing the death toll to 4,340 in the country, of which 1,754 (40.4%) are women and the rest men. Their median age was 79 years and 95,7% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

