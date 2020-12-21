US throws weight behind construction of EastMed gas pipeline
The United States is backing the construction of a subsea pipeline that would supply Europe with natural gas from the Eastern Mediterranean, US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Thursday.
Greece, Cyprus and Israel have approved an agreement for the Eastmed pipeline, which has been in planning for several years. The countries aim to reach a final investment decision by 2022 and have the 6-billion-euro scheme completed by 2025 to help Europe diversify its energy resources.
“We are going to continue to work with Israel, Greece and other interested parties to ensure that the infrastructure will be developed,” Brouillette told reporters in Athens.
“There is still an enormous amount of interest both from private industry and from governments of the region to see that infrastructure developed and to be developed as quickly as we can possibly do it”.
Source: jpost
