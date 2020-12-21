Covid-19 Greece – 526 new cases & 85 deaths on Monday

The Greek authorities announced 526 new coronavirus cases in the country Monday, of which 14 were detected following checks at the country’s gateways.

The total number of cases is 131,597, of which 52.5% are men. 5,229 (4.0%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 38,481 (29.2%) are related to an already known case.

505 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 67 years, while 164 (32.5%) are women and the rest are men. 77,4% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are 70 years of age or older.

A total of 812 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there were 85 more recorded fatalities bringing the death toll to 4,257 in the country, of which 1,717 (40.3%) are women and the rest men. Their median age was 79 years and 95,7% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.