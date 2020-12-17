Coronavirus Greece: 1.190 new cases & 85 deaths in the last 24 hours

The Greek authorities announced today 1.190 new cases of the new coronavirus in the country, of which 17 were detected after checks at the borders of the country.

The total number of cases is 127.557, of which 52,5% are men, 5.163 (4,0%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 36.669 (28,7%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 552 patients are intubated. Their median age is 67 years, 162 (29,3%) are women and the rest are men, while 77,9% of intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older.

768 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

There are 85 recorded fatalities and 3.870 in total in the country, 1.556 (40,2%) women and the rest men. Their median age was 79 years and 95,6% had some underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.